Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday

A person was fatally shot Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was standing on the front porch of a home in the 7000 block of South Yale Avenue when someone fired shots around 8:34 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck in the head, back and chest and was taken to the University of Chicago medical center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
