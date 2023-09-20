The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was standing on the front porch of a home in the 7000 block of South Yale Avenue when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
He was struck in the head, back and chest and was taken to the University of Chicago medical center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

