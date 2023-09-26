The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 16, critically hurt in South Lawndale shooting

The girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was shot in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 16, critically hurt in South Lawndale shooting
Police_Tape_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in the South Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

The girl, 16, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in a gas station parking lot in the 4200 block of West 26th Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots around 1:55 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 86, fatally shot outside his South Side home before thieves speed away in his SUV; 2 held: cops
Another ‘cartel wife’ gets 3.5 years for hiding millions in drug money tied to El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel
Man shot to death in Englewood
Man fatally shot on street in Auburn Gresham
86-year-old man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Guilty verdict tossed in pandemic price-gouging case
The Latest
Hedge fund colleagues Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) and Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) keep their relationship secret at work in “Fair Play.”
Movies and TV
‘Fair Play’ a searing, nicely sordid psychosexual thriller in the world of high finance
The toxic romance of two analysts at a hedge fund turns bitter when one gets promoted.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Britney Spears’ black Mercedes boasts a 268-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine with a sleek black leather interior.
Celebrities
Own a piece of Britney Spears: Star’s ‘infamous’ black Mercedes for sale for $70,000
The Volo Museum in northwest suburban Chicago is selling the pop star’s car, which is “probably one of the most photographed and videotaped cars in the world,” said Brian Grams, director of the museum.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
A new interactive mural features a goal and instructions on how to position your foot to strike a ball. It also depicts some simple footwork and passing drills, as well as targets for players to aim at.
Chicago
Interactive mural on West Side aims to coach, inspire next generation of soccer players
Tierna Davidson and Alyssa Naeher of the Chicago Red Stars surprised dozens of aspiring USWNT stars during the unveiling of the teaching tool at Intentional Sports in North Austin.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Nazareth Garcia, 18, and daughter Aranza, 2, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, chat in their space Monday. They have been living at the Austin District police station, 5701 W. Madison St.
Immigration
Newest migrant arrivals, others excluded from speed up of work authorization
The Biden administration announcement last week included only Venezuelans arriving before August. Thousands of Venezuelans have arrived since then, and many who arrived before and since are from other countries in Central and South America.
By Michael Loria
 