Girl, 16, critically hurt in South Lawndale shooting

A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in the South Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.
The girl, 16, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in a gas station parking lot in the 4200 block of West 26th Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots around 1:55 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
