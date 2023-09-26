The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed in Woodlawn shooting

The 48-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body about 2:30 p.m. while in the 1400 block of West 67th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 48-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body about 2:30 p.m. while in the 1400 block of West 67th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

No other information was available.

