The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport

The kids were playing on the sidewalk about 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when a gray car pulled up and a man tried to get them into the car.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Three kids were unharmed after a man attempted to lure them into his vehicle Sunday morning in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The kids were playing on the sidewalk about 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when a gray car pulled up and a man inside asked if he could borrow a cellphone, Chicago police said.

The man then attempted to get the kids in the car, but a witness intervened and the female driver took off, police said.

Police said the man was between 20 and 30 years old, shirtless with tattoos on his arms and a ponytail. The woman was between 40 and 50.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Next Up In Crime
Father of 3 shot dead on his anniversary; another victim had hoped to bring his family from Mexico
4 dead, 30 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
Woman hurt in Harwood Heights carjacking dies
13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
6-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights
Three men wounded in Austin shooting
The Latest
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Justin Steele strengthens Cy Young case, gives Cubs boost in Wild Card race
Steele recorded 12 strikeouts in eight shutout innings against the Giants.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crystal Chavez, left, wife of David Parra, hugs Vanessa Aparicio. Antonio Muñoz lived with Aparicio and her husband.
Metro/State
Father of 3 shot dead on his anniversary; another victim had hoped to bring his family from Mexico
An argument with neighbors in the south suburb turned deadly early Sunday morning, say relatives of the two men who were killed. At least 15 people are in custody.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Opportunity could be knocking for Bears in NFC North
With the Packers transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and the Vikings eliciting doubt, the division looks so wide open, even the Bears — coming off a 3-14 season — have a chance. “We like where we are in the division,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Mark Potash
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, September 9, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Matt Eberflus and Matt LaFleur talked before a game at Soldier Field.
Bears
With changes on both sides, Bears coach Matt Eberflus gets fresh start vs. Packers
Between Aaron Rodgers’ departure and the Bears’ many additions, Eberflus likes how his team stacks up this season better than last season.
By Jason Lieser
 