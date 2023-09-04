Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport

Three kids were unharmed after a man attempted to lure them into his vehicle Sunday morning in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The kids were playing on the sidewalk about 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when a gray car pulled up and a man inside asked if he could borrow a cellphone, Chicago police said.

The man then attempted to get the kids in the car, but a witness intervened and the female driver took off, police said.

Police said the man was between 20 and 30 years old, shirtless with tattoos on his arms and a ponytail. The woman was between 40 and 50.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.

