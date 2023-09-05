The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Man killed in Roseland shooting, crash

He was shot multiple times in the body and was being driven by a group of people to an area hospital when they crashed in the 5900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after he was shot in Roseland and crashed on the way to the hospital early Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was outside just before 4 a.m. in the first block of 107th Street when someone began shooting and he returned fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the body and was being driven by a group of people to an area hospital when they crashed in the 5900 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

From there, the man was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released immediately.

No other injuries were reported and there was no one in custody.

