Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Migrants suspected of battering, threatening officers at CPD’s 12th District station

Several asylum-seekers were taken into custody in incidents that occurred this week on the Near West Side.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Several migrants were arrested in separate incidents this week on suspicion of threatening or battering officers at the 12th District police station.

About 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, a man allegedly took police equipment from the station, in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue on the Near West Side, and attempted to flee, Chicago police said. Another person then battered a pursuing officer.

Both suspects were taken into custody, and charges were pending, police said. The officer who was battered was taken to a hospital in good condition.

On Tuesday, Ana Rondon, 20, allegedly battered an officer who was working at the station at 11 a.m., police said. Rondon fled but was later located at 5:17 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Taylor Street and taken into custody.

She was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, police said.

About 9:45 a.m., Juan Marquez Vielma, 20, allegedly threatened an officer at the station, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property and assault.

The people who were arrested are migrants, a law enforcement source said.

Migrants have been forced to live in the cramped confines of police station lobbies across the city due to a lack of available beds for the busloads of asylum-seekers arriving from Texas and other states.

Those staying at police stations have said that they have been told to vacate the lobbies during the day to allow officers to do their jobs.

Those who have arrived in the city by plane at O’Hare Airport have found overcrowded, unsanitary and unpleasant conditions at the shelter there.

