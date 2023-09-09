2 killed in separate Auburn Gresham shootings

Two people were killed in separate Auburn Gresham neighborhood shootings that happened within a few hours of each other from late Friday into Saturday on the South Side.

About 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8000 block of South Union found a person in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police, who said he was dead at the scene. The victim’s age was unknown.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex just over a mile away.

About 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to calls of a person shot at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man with a back wound in the hallway, Chicago police said.

The 44-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, authorities said.

No one from either shooting was in custody.

At least 18 homicides have occurred in Auburn Gresham this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded 28 murders at this point last year.