The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 killed in separate Auburn Gresham shootings

The shootings happened within a few hours of each other from late Friday into early Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 killed in separate Auburn Gresham shootings
Crime scene tape.

Two people were killed this weekend in Auburn Gresham neighborhood shootings at the start of the weekend.

Sun-Times file

Two people were killed in separate Auburn Gresham neighborhood shootings that happened within a few hours of each other from late Friday into Saturday on the South Side.

About 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8000 block of South Union found a person in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police, who said he was dead at the scene. The victim’s age was unknown.

Hours earlier, a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex just over a mile away.

About 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to calls of a person shot at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man with a back wound in the hallway, Chicago police said. 

The 44-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, authorities said.

No one from either shooting was in custody.

At least 18 homicides have occurred in Auburn Gresham this year, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded 28 murders at this point last year.

Next Up In Crime
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
Dozens gather on West Side to remember pastor killed by man she helped
Should White Sox have cleared ballpark after shooting? Did the United Center handle the Lil Durk incident correctly? Experts weigh in
Man killed in Lake View shooting
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
1 dead, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting
The Latest
People enter Bally’s temporary casino as it opens, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Casinos and Gambling
All bets are on: Bally’s temporary Chicago casino opens for business at Medinah Temple
Gamblers started lining up at 6:30 a.m. to take some of the first spins at the city’s first legal casino, at 600 N. Wabash Ave.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Pat Nabong
 
Two officers were among four people hurt in a crash Sept. 9, 2023 on the South Side.
Chicago
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hospitalized when vehicle runs stop sign in West Lawn
The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Kildare when the striking vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a patrol car responding to a call of service, a witness told police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Who wins, Bears or Packers? And what about the NFC North?
We also asked you to go over or under the Bears’ projected season win total of 7½.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Futures_Game.jpg
Cubs
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to make some adjustments at plate
He’s already an elite center fielder, but there’s work to do with the bat.
By James Fegan
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Offseason workouts videos just more pieces of hope Bulls are selling
It’s easy to buy into NBA players putting workouts on social media, but if this Bulls team should fall short again this upcoming season it won’t be the front office or coaching staff that becomes the collateral damage.
By Joe Cowley
 