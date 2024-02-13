The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Crime

Man fatally shot in Kenwood

Jermaine W. Harris, 39, was shot in the head and died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found 39-year-old Jermaine W. Harris on the ground in the 1100 block of East 47th Street with a gunshot wound to the head around 12:45 a.m., officials said.

Harris, who lived along the same block where he was found, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

