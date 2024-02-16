The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Man, woman found dead in South Side home

The woman, 50, was found with multiple stab wounds, and the man, 49, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a. home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found stabbed to death and a man fatally shot Friday afternoon inside a home in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The woman, 50, was found with multiple stab wounds to her body, and the man, 49, was found with a gunshot wound to the head just after 2 p.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South Cornell Avenue, Chicago police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting homicide and death investigations. No arrests have been reported.

No other information was available.

