Woman found killed Sunday morning in Chatham
The woman, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found unresponsive outside about 9 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.
A woman was found killed Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side.
The woman, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found unresponsive outside about 9 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.
She was found with "apparent trauma to the neck area" and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Wife wonders whether she can salvage her 32-year marriage to an introvert who only talks to her when he has a question or a complaint.
A report of watching a lakefront gar, a photo of a half-rack buck in the south suburbs and reasons for hunting shed antlers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
It was he first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the NBA’s weekend showcase
The time has finally arrived: Sanctioning flag football as IHSA sport gives girls avenue into game