Sunday, February 18, 2024
Crime News

Woman found killed Sunday morning in Chatham

The woman, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found unresponsive outside about 9 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A woman was found killed Feb. 18, 2024, on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was found killed Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

She was found with "apparent trauma to the neck area" and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

