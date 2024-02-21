Police pursuit ends with U-Haul crashing into Little Calumet River on Far South Side
At 4:20 a.m., the U-Haul crashed into the river at 130th Street and Indiana Avenue during a police chase with Hammond police officers, a spokesperson with the fire department said.
A U-Haul driver was critically injured after crashing into the Little Calumet River during a police chase early Wednesday, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
It happened just after 4:20 a.m. at 130th Street and Indiana Avenue during a police chase with Hammond police officers, a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said.
The driver of the U-Haul attempted to swim away from officers who followed him into the water, but he was brought back to shore by fire department divers, officials said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, fire officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
