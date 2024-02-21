Good Samaritan helps rescue woman who fell from moving Green Line train: CPD
The passenger opened the doors of the train in the 3100 block of West Lake Street and suffered a broken leg, police said.
A good Samaritan who saw a woman open the doors of a moving CTA train and plunge to the elevated tracks stepped in to help her Tuesday night on the West Side.
At 8:42 p.m., the 35-year-old Green Line passenger wanted to make her stop so she pulled the manual door release of a moving train and fell onto the tracks in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
A witness pulled his pickup truck underneath the tracks and she was able to jump down another 15 to 20 feet into the bed of the truck, police said.
She suffered a broken left leg and was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
