Good Samaritan helps rescue woman who fell from moving Green Line train: CPD

A good Samaritan who saw a woman open the doors of a moving CTA train and plunge to the elevated tracks stepped in to help her Tuesday night on the West Side.

At 8:42 p.m., the 35-year-old Green Line passenger wanted to make her stop so she pulled the manual door release of a moving train and fell onto the tracks in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

A witness pulled his pickup truck underneath the tracks and she was able to jump down another 15 to 20 feet into the bed of the truck, police said.

She suffered a broken left leg and was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

