The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Good Samaritan helps rescue woman who fell from moving Green Line train: CPD

The passenger opened the doors of the train in the 3100 block of West Lake Street and suffered a broken leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Good Samaritan helps rescue woman who fell from moving Green Line train: CPD
A Chicago Fire Department shoulder patch

A 35-year-old woman broke her leg while being rescued after falling out of a moving CTA Green Line train.

Sun-Times file

A good Samaritan who saw a woman open the doors of a moving CTA train and plunge to the elevated tracks stepped in to help her Tuesday night on the West Side.

At 8:42 p.m., the 35-year-old Green Line passenger wanted to make her stop so she pulled the manual door release of a moving train and fell onto the tracks in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

A witness pulled his pickup truck underneath the tracks and she was able to jump down another 15 to 20 feet into the bed of the truck, police said.

She suffered a broken left leg and was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Police pursuit ends with U-Haul crashing into Little Calumet River on Far South Side
2 questioned in deadly Senn High School shooting: police
Man in custody after shooting, SWAT standoff in New City
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Neighbors alarmed as street takeover damages lawns, country club property in Beverly, alderman says
Teen faces stolen car charges, may have been in car linked to South Shore shootings
The Latest
A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Junk fees on financial transactions help Wall Street and hurt working families. Congress should ban them.
Who among us has not been surprised by a fee on a failed bank transaction, or an unexpected surcharge when renting a car or checking out of a hotel? Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs writes that these hidden junk fees should be banned.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Onion Soup au Gratin
Taste
Patience is among key ingredients in this French onion soup
When onions caramelize, they transform from a crisp, bulbous root into a slippery, squidgy tangle of mahogany ribbons. To achieve this result, a good amount of time is required.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
HondaHRV_handout.JPG
Editorials
Honda HR-V’s should be recalled to prevent rear window explosions
Honda’s intended plan to correct the defect is better than nothing but it does not go far enough as an official safety recall.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_497.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should my family know my partner is HIV-positive?
Always forthright with his grown children, man debates whether they should be told by him, by his partner or by nobody.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address in February.
Springfield
Pritzker’s budget to include plan to erase $1 billion in medical debt
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will include the $10 million ask in his budget proposal for the next fiscal year to erase $1 billion in medical debt for Illinois residents — and the investment would mark the first in a multi-year plan.
By Tina Sfondeles
 