The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Retired Chicago police sergeant gets year in prison for sexual assault: ‘We don’t abuse the trust’

James Sajdak admitted to the sexual assault last November. He became a Chicago police officer in 1989 and received nearly 150 awards, including the Superintendent’s Award of Valor.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Retired Chicago police sergeant gets year in prison for sexual assault: ‘We don’t abuse the trust’
chicago_police_star3.jpg

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A federal judge Friday handed a one-year prison sentence to a retired Chicago police sergeant for a brazen on-duty sexual assault in 2019 — and then made clear the sentence would have been even higher if the law allowed.

James Sajdak, 65, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor last year, meaning U.S. District Judge John Tharp handed down the harshest possible sentence during Sajdak's sentencing hearing Friday. Sajdak originally faced a charge that carried a maximum life sentence. But Tharp made clear he didn't fault prosecutors for deciding to resolve the case with a lesser charge.

If he had the option, though, Tharp said "the sentence would be higher still."

The judge said that "all police officers need to be reminded of their oath, and the sanctity of that oath."

"This isn't what it means to be a Chicago police officer," Tharp said of Sajdak's crime. "We don't abuse the trust. We protect it. We cherish it. And we earn it every day. That's the message that has to be sent to new police officers and to veteran police officers."

He added, "The flip side of that message is, we won't tolerate it if you abuse that trust."

Sajdak admitted to the sexual assault last November, pleading guilty to willful deprivation of civil rights. He became a Chicago police officer in 1989 and received nearly 150 awards, including the Superintendent’s Award of Valor, according to his defense attorneys.

Sajdak was on duty March 5, 2019, driving a marked squad car and wearing his uniform near Fifth and Kolmar avenues when he approached his victim, activated his sirens and insisted that she get into the squad car.

He told her, “You can get in the front or you can get in the back.”

The area had a high rate of prostitution, and the victim had a long criminal history, according to Sajdak’s defense attorneys. Prosecutors say he took advantage of her status as a sex worker because she “would have difficulty reporting [Sajdak’s] criminal activity.”

Once the victim was in the car, Sajdak drove to an abandoned, secluded lot. He locked the car doors, closed his laptop and turned off his police radio. That’s when the sexual assault began.

Prosecutors say Sajdak dropped the victim off where he’d first encountered her. She immediately told others what happened, went to a hospital and provided a sample of semen that eventually proved to be a match for Sajdak's DNA, records show.

The victim did not remain at the hospital to complete her treatment, according to prosecutors. She later filed a lawsuit that settled with Sajdak paying $50,000 in damages, his defense attorneys said.

Sajdak visibly struggled through Friday's sentencing hearing. He fidgeted and bounced his knees while he stood before the judge and listened to the proceedings. Members of his family then looked on as Sajdak fought through his emotions and asked the judge to "show me a degree of mercy."

He explained that he had always tried to look out for people like his victim. But in doing so, he realized it "made me unjustly think I was something more."

Defense attorney Timothy Grace told the judge that Sajdak is now a "laughing stock" at the Chicago Police Department as a result of his "10 minutes of selfishness" which "cost him everything."

Grace later told reporters, "No one wants to be judged by 10 minutes of their life. You know? Ten minutes of a very bad decision."

Near the end of Friday's hearing, Tharp said that "if sentencing was only about whether the defendant has learned his lesson, this would not be the appropriate sentence." But he said it's ultimately about "promoting respect for the law."

The judge acknowledged that Sajdak "made a mistake."

"But it was a doozy," Tharp said. "It was an abuse of trust, and it was a serious crime for which there must be serious consequences."

Next Up In Crime
Drug cartel leader ‘El Tomate’ admits smuggling drugs to Chicago, faces decades in prison
Witness in grisly Logan Square murder to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for dropped charges
Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
Gunman flees after fatal shooting in Chatham Subway
Mayor Johnson spends $8.6 million on nine-month ShotSpotter deal — more than entire past year’s cost
Un hombre es apuñalado durante una pelea en un Starbucks del Loop
The Latest
Cubs manager Craig Consell and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol meet with umpires prior to Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 02-24-2024.
Cubs
Cubs’ Craig Counsell era opens with spring training rout of White Sox
Counsell checked off his first spring training game as Cubs manager on Friday at Sloan Park.
By Maddie Lee
 
75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Movies and TV
Seth Meyers celebrating 10th year as host of ‘Late Night’
In the last decade, Meyers has launched signature segments, including “A Closer Look,” the in-depth comedic take on current events.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
Managers Craig Counsell of the Cubs and Pedro Grifol of the White Sox before their spring training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
Turning another page, baseball games finally begin for White Sox, Pedro Grifol
“These games are important to us, they really are,” Grifol says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An Oscars Q&A with Richard Roeper
Events
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper
Film critic Richard Roeper will answer your questions on the upcoming 96th Academy Awards® in a live Q&A on March 8.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls announce forward Patrick Williams will have season-ending foot surgery
Williams had been dealing with a left-foot issue since late January. The hope was that it was healing, but further testing indicated surgery was the best option.
By Joe Cowley
 