Suspect shot during attempted robbery in the Loop
Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but a concealed carry license holder fired a shot, Chicago police said.
A would-be robber was shot during an attempted hold-up Saturday morning in the Loop, according to Chicago police.
Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but someone inside, who has a valid concealed carry license, fired a shot, police said.
The suspect was hit, and then took off, police said.
Officers soon found the suspect, who was taken into custody and stabilized at a hospital, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
