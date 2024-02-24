Suspect shot during attempted robbery in the Loop

A would-be robber was shot during an attempted hold-up Saturday morning in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but someone inside, who has a valid concealed carry license, fired a shot, police said.

The suspect was hit, and then took off, police said.

Officers soon found the suspect, who was taken into custody and stabilized at a hospital, police said.

No other injuries were reported.