The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Crime Chicago

Suspect shot during attempted robbery in the Loop

Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but a concealed carry license holder fired a shot, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Suspect shot during attempted robbery in the Loop
Chicago police cruiser. File photo

A would-be robber was shot Saturday in the Loop, according to police.

Sun-Times file

A would-be robber was shot during an attempted hold-up Saturday morning in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but someone inside, who has a valid concealed carry license, fired a shot, police said.

The suspect was hit, and then took off, police said.

Officers soon found the suspect, who was taken into custody and stabilized at a hospital, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Gurnee middle school
Man fatally shot at Family Dollar in Austin
Drug cartel leader ‘El Tomate’ admits smuggling drugs to Chicago, faces decades in prison
Retired Chicago police sergeant gets year in prison for sexual assault: ‘We don’t abuse the trust’
Witness in grisly Logan Square murder to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for dropped charges
Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
The Latest
Illustration of a clock
Taxes
So you’re about to miss the April 15 tax deadline. Now what?
If you still haven’t completed your return, you can either scramble to get it done by the deadline or file an extension.
By Casey Bond | For the Sun-Times
 
From left, Zoryana Yavorski (sister), Maria Yavorska (mother), Oksana Bila (wife) and Solomia Yavorska (daughter), stand together next to a photo of Myhailo Yavorskyi at St Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church located at 5000 N. Cumberland Ave., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Myhailo a U.S. Army veteran was killed in action fighting as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine in the Lugansk Oblast last year. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Ukraine
‘For peace and democracy ... no sacrifice was too big:’ Ukraine-born Chicagoan remembered as war rages
Myhailo Yavorskyi died fighting Russia in May 2023. On the second anniversary of the invasion, friends and family wonder what his sacrifice will mean if Russia wins.
By Michael Loria
 
Taxes
Planning to retire soon? There’s a few tax-related things to consider
Planning is key, experts say, and there are also a number of factors that could affect your taxes after retirement.
By Sandra Guy | For the Sun-Times
 
DWade DeMar.jpg
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan offers food for thought in his new YouTube series
Bulls star, NBA guests chew on mental health in ‘Dinners with DeMar’
By Annie Costabile
 
Taxes
Seniors and retirees, make sure you’re not missing any of these tax breaks
There are a few ways older Americans can reduce their taxable income and the amount they fork over to Uncle Sam every year.
By Beth Braverman | For the Sun-Times
 