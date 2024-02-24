The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Crime Chicago East Garfield Park

Man, 67, and woman, 65, shot in East Garfield Park

The two were on a sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone pulled up in a car and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man and woman in their 60s were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The two were on a sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone pulled up in a car and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 65, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and the 67-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said.

They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

