Man, 67, and woman, 65, shot in East Garfield Park

A man and woman in their 60s were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The two were on a sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when someone pulled up in a car and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man, 65, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and the 67-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said.
They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
