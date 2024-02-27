2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Humboldt Park

Two people were in custody after a SWAT standoff early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
About 1:15 a.m., a SWAT team responded to the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue for people inside an apartment who were armed with guns, Chicago police said.
The situation ended about 2:50 a.m. with the arrest of two suspects, police said.
Police reported no injuries and detectives were investigating.
