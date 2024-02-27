The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Crime News

2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Humboldt Park

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Humboldt Park
Crime scene tape.

Two people were in custody after a SWAT standoff Feb. 27, 2024 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were in custody after a SWAT standoff early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 1:15 a.m., a SWAT team responded to the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue for people inside an apartment who were armed with guns, Chicago police said.

The situation ended about 2:50 a.m. with the arrest of two suspects, police said.

Police reported no injuries and detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago man fatally shot in Niles identified
Two police officers injured Belmont Cragin crash
1 dead, 3 wounded in Greater Grand Crossing — third mass shooting in Chicago in two days
CTA bus hits 11-year-old girl on scooter in South Chicago
String of armed robberies in Hermosa prompts community alert
Boy killed in triple slaying remembered as fun-loving ‘jokester'; police say shooters were possibly as young as 14
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_544.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend hasn’t worked in 6 years, so I pay the bills
Woman is happy with the relationship but wishes she had an equal partner, one who covered some expenses and helped the couple progress in life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Screen Shot 2024-02-26 at 10.36.00 PM.png
College Sports
Helping DePaul out with its coaching search
Blue Demons can go all sorts of ways with successor for Stubblefield, but one coach stands out most
By Joe Henricksen
 
STATESHOOTING-022724-4.jpg
News
1 dead, 3 wounded in Greater Grand Crossing — third mass shooting in Chicago in two days
One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Monday in the 7100 block of South State Street, police said. The gunman was wounded and taken into custody. A second shooter is at large.
By Violet Miller and Cindy Hernandez
 
EVANSTON-022724-1.jpgResidents and community members pack the chamber during an Evanston City Council, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Evanston, Ill. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Jewish residents in Evanston denounce antisemitic comments made at recent City Council meeting
Last week, several people made antisemitic comments during the public comments portion of a City Council meeting. The speakers are affiliated with the Goyim Defense League, which the Anti-Defamation League calls a white supremacist hate group.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
KW-CST-022724-4000.jpg
High School Sports
Defensive-minded Montini beats Grayslake Central to advance to Class 3A state semifinals
Whereas the Rams (27-7) looked a step slow and overwhelmed, the Broncos (29-7) were ferocious and took Monday’s 44-25 Class 3A super-sectionals game against the Rams to advance to the Illinois state semifinals in Bloomington-Normal.
By Kyle Williams
 