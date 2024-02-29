Second person dies in Grand Crossing mass shooting; suspected gunman ordered held in jail

A second person who was wounded in a mass shooting Monday in Grand Crossing has died.

A 47-year-old man, who was a bystander in the 7100 block of South State Street, died of a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The man's name has not been released.

Trivell Pruitt, 53, was arrested on suspicion of opening fire Monday about 5:40 p.m. during an argument with a 30-year-old man. The man was wounded in the leg, Chicago police said.

A short time later, police say Pruitt exchanged shots with someone else and was hit in the leg. Officers found him inside a nearby Subway restaurant about 8:30 p.m. Pruitt was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The second shooter remains at large.

Simon Brown Sr., 59, who was also a bystander, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He later died.

Pruitt was charged in the shooting death of Brown and the wounding of the 30-year-old. He is facing one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, police said.

A judge ordered Pruitt to be held in jail Thursday while he awaits trial.

Simon Brown Sr. Provided by family

Brown’s son, Simon Brown Jr., told the Sun-Times that it’s hard” dealing with the news of his dad’s death. The younger Brown is graduating from college in Minnesota this spring.

“I just keep thinking about how scared, or how he must've felt, when he was taken to the hospital,” the younger Brown said.

In a GoFundMe online fundraiser to pay for his father's funeral, Brown said his father “could cook and grill like nobody’s business.” He would wake up early each morning to listen to gospel music on 89.3 WKKC, his son wrote.

A vigil is planned Friday at a Grand Crossing church.