4 wounded in Grand Crossing mass shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on Monday evening, the city's third mass shooting in two days, Chicago fire officials said.

Paramedics transported four victims from the scene in the 7100 block of South State Street, fire officials said. Two were taken in critical condition to Univeristy of Chicago Medical Center; one was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and another was taken to Saint Bernard's Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

