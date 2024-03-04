Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man was in a car in the 5100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot in the face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
