Monday, March 4, 2024
Crime News

Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man was in a car in the 5100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot in the face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was shot and wounded in Back of the Yards on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the 18-year-old man was in a car in the 5100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot in the face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

