Man shot, killed in Little Village

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Christian Covarrubias, 25, was standing on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of West 26th Street when someone opened fire about 1:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

Covarrubias suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

No arrests were made.