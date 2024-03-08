The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Crime Auburn Gresham

Concealed carry holder fatally shoots robber during exchange of gunfire in Auburn Gresham

The alleged robber tried to rob a 60-year-old licensed gun owner, who drew his gun about 5:30 a.m. The two exchanged gunfire and both men were shot, the alleged robber fatally.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Crime scene tape. | Sun-Times file

Sun-Times file

A man is dead after he was shot while trying to rob a man in Auburn Gresham early Friday, police said.

The alleged robber approached a 60-year-old man who was outside in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street around 5:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He pulled a gun and demanded property from the 60-year-old, who also pulled out a gun, which he was licensed to carry.

The two exchanged gunfire and both suffered gunshot wounds.

The alleged robber, who was not identified, was shot several times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The 60-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and left leg and his condition had stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

Two guns were recovered on the scene and detectives are investigating.

