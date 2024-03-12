The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Crime News Chicago

2 men shot, killed in Grand Crossing

The two were traveling in a car Tuesday afternoon in the 6800 block of South State Street when someone in another car fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men shot, killed in Grand Crossing
shooting_photo_999x645.jpg

Two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The two were traveling north in a blue sedan about 3:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of South State Street when someone in a silver car fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 30, suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body. The other man, 22, was shot in his head and neck. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Abortion, other reproductive health info would be shielded in county court documents under pioneering proposal
3 shot in North Lawndale robbery attempt
Boyfriend charged with murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale
Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested
1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting
The Latest
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s chairman tries to take company private as it searches for $800M in Chicago casino financing
A takeover bid by Bally’s chairman Soo Kim comes as the company races to line up $800 million in financing it needs to break ground on its permanent casino this summer.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
As dementia sets in, a hitman (Michael Keaton) hopes he remembers enough to protect his son in "Knox Goes Away."
Movies and TV
‘Knox Goes Away': Michael Keaton memorable as a dementia patient racing to redeem himself
Veteran actor is also the director of stylish and brooding noir.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn chases Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday.
Bears
Bears LB Jack Sanborn ready to get 2024 season started
Expectations are high with nine starters back from a defense that was sixth in the NFL in scoring defense over the last 13 games in 2023. “We want to be the best defense in the NFL or one of the best defenses in the NFL,” the third-year linebacker said.
By Mark Potash
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching warmups.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles must balance caution, aggressiveness in free agency
While he wants to maintain flexibility, Poles also is pressed to make the Bears a winner next season and needs more help than he’ll be able to find in the upcoming draft.
By Jason Lieser
 
Illinois v Purdue
College Sports
Big Ten tournament preview: Will it be Purdue-Illinois Part 3 or something less expected?
Here’s how each conference team can snip — or slip — in Minneapolis.
By Steve Greenberg
 