Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested

No injuries were reported when a man shot at Chicago police officers in Englewood on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue about 4:26 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots on their way to the scene, police said. Once there, the officers saw a man who matched the description from the call, and he raised the gun and shot at them.

The man dropped the gun and the officers arrested him without incident, police said. The officers were then taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

