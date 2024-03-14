The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Waukegan city clerk charged with misconduct, misapplication of funds

City Clerk Janet Kilkelly is accused of illegally giving thousands of dollars in credits to businesses that were applying for liquor and gambling licenses.

By  Kade Heather
   
kilkelly.jpeg

Waukegan City Clerk Janet Kilkelly

City of Waukegan

Waukegan City Clerk Janet Kilkelly faces felony charges of official misconduct and misapplication of funds in connection with providing credits to businesses that were applying for liquor and gambling licenses.

A 15-count indictment was returned Wednesday alleging Kilkelly gave thousands of dollars in credits to businesses that did not qualify for the financial support, the Lake County state’s attorney’s office said.

Kilkelly’s office and the Waukegan City Council had “repeatedly established” that the credits would solely go to businesses that were considered to be in “good standing,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

The charges were filed following an Illinois State Police investigation that began last year.

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said in a statement she was “disappointed” to learn of the charges.

“While I firmly believe in our justice system and due process, as mayor, I also know that having a multi-count felony indictment is a considerable distraction to the duties of the clerk’s office and incompatible with the best interests of Waukegan’s residents and businesses. It is my hope that Clerk Kilkelly puts the interests of Waukeganites first,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that she plans to confer with the City Council to determine if any action is needed “to ensure that the duties of the clerk’s office continue to be performed and the public-facing services of that office continue to be provided to Waukegan residents.”

Kilkelly, a Democrat, was elected city clerk in 2017.

Kilkelly could not be reached for comment. She is due in court April 2.

