1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.
They were in a parking lot about 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 75th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 38, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other man, 23, was shot in both legs and was in critical condition at the same hospital, police said.
No arrests were reported.
