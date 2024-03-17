Man critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
A man was critically injured in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing on Sunday afternoon.
A 20-year-old man was stopped in his vehicle in the first block of West 79th Street about 3:06 p.m. when a “known offender” came up on foot and shot at the man, hitting him three times in the body, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
