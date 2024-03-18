The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Community warning issued after 14 armed robberies on Northwest, West sides in three days

Thirteen of the robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday across the Avondale, Austin, Logan Square and Portage Park neighborhoods, though another occurred Thursday in the 2600 block of West Fletcher Avenue about 7:41 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police issued a community warning after a string of 14 armed robberies on the Northwest and West sides over the last four days.

Thirteen of the robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday across the Avondale, Austin, Logan Square and Portage Park neighborhoods, though another occurred Thursday in the 2600 block of West Fletcher Avenue about 7:41 p.m.

Each incident started with four to five men jumping out of cars, pointing handguns at the victims and demanding “everything they’ve got,” police said. In one case, one man shot at a woman, hitting her in the neck and shoulder.

The suspects are described as being between 18 and 30, wearing black ski masks, joggers, jeans and hoodies, police said. The suspects are all around 6 feet and were armed with handguns, rifles and knives.

Below are the locations of Saturday’s connected armed robberies:

1600 Block of North Linder Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 06:05 a.m.

1700 Block of North Lotus Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 06:10 a.m.

4200 Block of West Armitage Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 06:15 a.m.

2300 Block of North Springfield Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

2800 Block of North Harding Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 10:20 a.m.

2300 Block of North Lawndale Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 10:33 a.m.

2000 Block of North Campbell Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 11:50 a.m.

2600 Block of North Mozart Street on March 16, 2024, at 12:03 p.m.

3000 Block of North Spaulding Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 12:07 p.m.

4800 Block of West Hutchison Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 01:14 p.m.

2900 Block of North Ridgeway Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

3700 Block of West George Street on March 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

2700 Block of North Lawndale Avenue on March 16, 2024, at 1:40 p.m.

