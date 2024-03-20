The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Man sought in Rogers Park bank robbery

FBI officials responded to the robbery about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Byline Bank, 6945 N. Clark St.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly robbed Byline Bank, 6945 N. Clark St., on Wednesday morning.

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Rogers Park.

Officials responded to the robbery about 10:30 a.m. at Byline Bank, 6945 N. Clark St., the FBI said.

Authorities say the man, believed to be in his 40s, entered the bank and made a verbal demand for funds. It wasn’t clear how much money was stolen.

The FBI described the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet and with a thin build.

He wore a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a white and black mask during the robbery, the FBI said.

