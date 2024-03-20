Man sought in Rogers Park bank robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Rogers Park.
Officials responded to the robbery about 10:30 a.m. at Byline Bank, 6945 N. Clark St., the FBI said.
Authorities say the man, believed to be in his 40s, entered the bank and made a verbal demand for funds. It wasn’t clear how much money was stolen.
The FBI described the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet and with a thin build.
He wore a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a white and black mask during the robbery, the FBI said.
The Latest
But under repeated questioning after Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor refused to say exactly what he would do to continue that fight. Nor would he say whether he would try to place the referendum, perhaps in simplified form, on the ballot in a future election or search elsewhere for additional revenue.
“The unfortunate reality is that relationships between supervisors and subordinates can be fraught,” U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo wrote. “It may well be that Donald in fact did not want or enjoy her relationship with Johnson. The problem is one of proof.”
It’s not wild and crazy to think the 14th-seeded Eagles might have a chance in the teams’ NCAA Tournament opener.
The Runway 606 program, starting this fall, will allow any CPS student with a 2.5 GPA to apply for dual enrollment with City Colleges of Chicago and a pathway to earn a technology-based degree at Illinois Institute of Technology.
The Cubs had a bullpen day against the A’s.