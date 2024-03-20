Person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford expressway

A person was critically injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway on Wednesday afternoon near Pullman.
Troopers responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 94 near 103rd Street about 2:45 p.m., Illinois State Police said.
Paramedics transported a person in grave condition to University of Chicago medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No other information was available.
The Latest
But under repeated questioning after Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor refused to say exactly what he would do to continue that fight. Nor would he say whether he would try to place the referendum, perhaps in simplified form, on the ballot in a future election or search elsewhere for additional revenue.
“The unfortunate reality is that relationships between supervisors and subordinates can be fraught,” U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo wrote. “It may well be that Donald in fact did not want or enjoy her relationship with Johnson. The problem is one of proof.”
It’s not wild and crazy to think the 14th-seeded Eagles might have a chance in the teams’ NCAA Tournament opener.
The Runway 606 program, starting this fall, will allow any CPS student with a 2.5 GPA to apply for dual enrollment with City Colleges of Chicago and a pathway to earn a technology-based degree at Illinois Institute of Technology.
The Cubs had a bullpen day against the A’s.