Family gathers to remember Postal Service worker found slain in Orland Park

Family of a United States Postal Service worker who was fatally shot early Wednesday in southwest suburban Orland Park gathered to remember her Thursday night during a vigil on the Far South Side.

Dozens gathered outside the home of Michellea Williams, 28, to honor her memory by sharing stories, prayers and releasing balloons.

Williams, a mother of three boys, ages 11, 5 and 10 months, was remembered as being happy and outgoing.

Friends, relatives and Post Office coworkers of Mechella Williams gather Thursday evening for a balloon release and memorial. Williams was found shot to death in a vehicle outside a home in Orland Park. Williams, 28, was the mother of three young boys and lived on the Far South Side. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Williams was also one of six siblings. Her youngest sister Erykah Williams, said: “Time is standing still. My sister was always laughing … she was always happy. It hurts. ... Where’s my sister? Someone took my sister away from us and we can’t get her back.”

An autopsy revealed Williams, 28, of Chicago, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to reports of “perceived shots fired” in the 170th block of Redbud Lane, according to Orland Park police.

Williams was found inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Williams was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11 of Chicago, the union said.

Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, spoke at the memorial Thursday. "It’s devastating to all of us to lose a carrier. We’re coming out to support the family and whatever they need us to do, we’re here for them," Foster said.

The shooting occurred at the Orland Ridge Towns and Villas complex. The complex had no further information but said they were working with police.

Plainclothes police officers could be seen knocking on doors at the complex Thursday morning.

“It’s unfortunate that this young lady lost her life, and hopefully nothing like this ever happens again in this area,” one resident at the complex said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Williams family.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Orland Park police were investigating her death.

