Chicago veterinarian charged with distributing child porn

A Chicago veterinarian and dog show judge allegedly distributed child pornography and had plans to sexually abuse his newborn son, according to federal prosecutors.

Adam Stafford King, 39, of Elburn, allegedly sent several images and videos depicting child pornography to a person in New York via the messaging app Telegram while using the handle "@pervchidude," according to a complaint filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

King was arrested Friday and charged with distribution of child pornography, according to federal court records.

The FBI uncovered the Telegram messages in an electronic device belonging to a suspect under investigation in New York, the complaint states. Agents took over the suspect's Telegram account and continued messaging with King over the app starting in late 2023.

A photograph of baby clothes allegedly sent by Adam King via Telegram. U.S. District Court

In one message, King stated "that he had previously drugged and sexually abused his nieces and nephews" by giving them the allergy medicine Benadryl, the complaint states. He also said "that he and his husband are expecting a child by surrogate 'due in spring' and that he plans to sexually assault the child after it is born."

King sent a photograph of a baby's outfit in the same text conversation, according to the complaint. He also sent ultrasound photographs of the unborn child on two separate occasions.

King had planned to fly to Sacramento, California, from O'Hare Airport on Monday to be with the surrogate mom, the complaint states.

The FBI executed a search warrant at King's home on March 5 and allegedly located items that were in the photos he sent over messages, including the baby outfit and ultrasound photograph of his son, the complaint states.

King is a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Chicago in Avondale, according to the complaint. He is also a dog breeder and dog show judge.

Prosecutors asked the judge during his initial appearance Friday to hold King without bail. King's lawyers have moved to have him released on bond, according to court records. His next court appearance was set for Tuesday.