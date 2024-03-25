The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 25, 2024
Crime Englewood

IDOT worker and state trooper injured on Dan Ryan while responding to crash near Englewood

The workers were responding to another crash with emergency lights on when a passing car struck them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE IDOT worker and state trooper injured on Dan Ryan while responding to crash near Englewood
A Chicago Fire Department shoulder patch

A state trooper and an IDOT worker were hurt during a collision on the Dan Ryan early Monday.

Sun-Times file

A department of transportation worker and a state trooper were injured when a car hit them while working the scene of another crash early Monday morning near Englewood, police said.

The workers were inside their vehicles on the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. when a passing car struck them both on the Dan Ryan near 63rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Both the IDOT and state police vehicles had emergency lights activated when the car crashed into them.

The trooper and the driver of the car that hit them were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The IDOT worker had minor injuries, but wasn't hospitalized.

The lanes were closed briefly after the crash but opened about an hour later.

Next Up In Crime
Man stabbed during attempted robbery on Loop CTA platform
Teen injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Police search for three men in Harlem Irving Plaza jewelry store robbery
Man charged with fatal shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village
Newborn girl being checked at a hospital after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham that left 2 adults wounded
The Latest
Sam Savoie with Rouyn-Noranda
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie has more knowledge, same ‘pop’ after recovering from broken leg
In hindsight, a lot of positives came out of Savoie’s four months in Chicago rehabbing from a gruesome preseason injury, and the scrappy young forward has translated that newfound maturity back to junior hockey.
By Ben Pope
 
Ex-Alderman Ed Burke, right, walks towards his West Elsdon home after being found guilty in a federal corruption trial, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ex-Ald. Ed Burke retires as a lawyer after the state’s highest court failed to pull his law license
Burke’s legal retirement marks a shift from earlier this month, when the state listed him as eligible to practice law despite his federal conviction.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
A man walks near the entrance of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
Letters to the Editor
A shout-out to Clinée Hedspeth, new head of city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events
A local author praises Hedspeth, who helped him when Hedspeth was a director at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_539.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As menopause sets in, I grieve what could have been
Woman is feeling sad and takes out frustrations on her husband as hopes for biological children dim.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Jayden Perkins
Editorials
When an 11-year-old boy is killed trying to protect his mother, something has clearly gone very wrong
The judicial system and police departments have implemented training and domestic violence courts to be more sensitive to survivors and hold abusers accountable. But people like 11-year-old Jayden Perkins keep losing their lives because domestic violence isn’t taken as seriously as it should be.
By CST Editorial Board
 