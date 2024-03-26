The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Acquaintance questioned in man’s death in Chicago Lawn

A man, 23, was found in an alley in the 2600 block of West 61st Street about 9 a.m. Tuesday with ‘wounds to the groin,’ and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Acquaintance questioned in man’s death in Chicago Lawn
Crime scene tape.

A man was found dead in Chicago Lawn on Tuesday morning. A suspect is in custody.

Sun-Times file

Police are questioning a “person of interest” in the death of a man Tuesday in Chicago Lawn.

The man, 23, was found about 9 a.m. in an alley in the 2600 block of West 61st Street with “wounds to the groin,” Chicago police said in a statement.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person who knew the victim was taken into custody, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Next Up In Crime
Man identified in fatal Brighton Park shooting that wounded another
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale; 1 in custody
Chicago veterinarian is charged with distributing child porn
Mail ballots whittle O’Neill Burke’s lead over Harris in state’s attorney race for 6th straight day
2 parole officials quit after released felon allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend, kills her 11-year-old son
St. Sabina unveils sculpture of Jesus weeping over gun violence victim: ‘I hope this wakes people up’
The Latest
SOLOWAYCAFE-03XX24-14.JPG
Food and Restaurants
Chicago’s Ukrainian community can’t get enough of this new Lincoln Park cafe
Soloway Coffee opened its first U.S. location in Chicago.
By Eater Chicago
 
20240313_AyannaWoods_Taylor Glascock_313.jpeg. Chicago, IL - March 13: Composer and musician Ayanna Woods poses for a portrait in her home on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. Woods is the music director and composer of the new opera, “Force”, which will premiere at the Museum of Contemporary Art on March 28. (Taylor Glascock/for WBEZ)
Music
Ayanna Woods — part of a very musical Chicago family — is taking the classical world by storm
Woods will see the fruits of one of her longest-germinating projects when “FORCE!,” a three-act opera, is staged at the Museum of Contemporary Art this weekend.
By Hannah Edgar | For WBEZ
 
Bears chairman George McCaskey takes questions from reporters.
Bears
Bears hoping to stay off ‘Hard Knocks’
Chairman George McCaskey has long opposed the Bears being on the show. This year, the NFL can compel the team to participate.
By Patrick Finley
 
Patrick Baldwin Jr.,DeMar DeRozan,Jared Butler
Bulls
Loss to Wizards just a reminder that Bulls hit rock bottom long ago
The low point of the season happened when the front office opted to stand pat at the trade deadline. Now tough decisions must be made this summer, and veteran DeMar DeRozan needs to take control of that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Screenshot 2024-03-26 at 1.10.36 PM.png
News
Local creators praise TikTok’s impact — but say they could find another platform if it’s banned
Some of the app’s successful creators in the Chicago area spoke at a TikTok-organized roundtable discussion in Lake View on Tuesday. The influencers and businesses touted why the short-form video-sharing app is important to them.
By David Struett
 