Acquaintance questioned in man’s death in Chicago Lawn
A man, 23, was found in an alley in the 2600 block of West 61st Street about 9 a.m. Tuesday with 'wounds to the groin,' and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
Police are questioning a “person of interest” in the death of a man Tuesday in Chicago Lawn.
The man, 23, was found about 9 a.m. in an alley in the 2600 block of West 61st Street with “wounds to the groin,” Chicago police said in a statement.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A person who knew the victim was taken into custody, police said.
Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
