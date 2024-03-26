Acquaintance questioned in man’s death in Chicago Lawn

Police are questioning a “person of interest” in the death of a man Tuesday in Chicago Lawn.

The man, 23, was found about 9 a.m. in an alley in the 2600 block of West 61st Street with “wounds to the groin,” Chicago police said in a statement.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person who knew the victim was taken into custody, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.