Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Rogers Park

Motorist fatally shot, crashes in West Ridge

The 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

The attack happened about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

A motorist was shot in the chest while driving late Tuesday in West Ridge and later died at an Evanston hospital, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was driving a car just before 11 p.m. when someone approached him in the 6200 block of North Francisco Avenue and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was able to continue driving before he crashed in the 3100 block of West Devon Avenue.

The unidentified man was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

