Man robbed, stabbed in Albany Park

A man was stabbed and seriously injured during a robbery in Albany Park Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 6:15 a.m., the man, 32, was walking in the 3500 block of West Ainslie Street when three men approached in a grey car, got out, and stabbed him before taking his things, according to Chicago police.

The assailants got back in the car and fled the scene.

The man suffered cuts to his side and face and was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious but stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 5 detectives are investigating.