Man fatally shot in Gage Park

A man inside a car was shot dead early Thursday in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said.

Just after midnight, officers found the unidentified man in a white car after responding to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye are, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.