Man fatally shot in Gage Park

A man inside a car was shot dead early Thursday in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said.
Just after midnight, officers found the unidentified man in a white car after responding to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye are, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Woman is getting anxious about how often she has to host her husband’s hunting buddy and his wife, who don’t contribute at all to mealtimes.
Only two days after an embarrassing loss to lowly Washington, the Bulls put on a defensive clinic against Indiana.
One woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. In each incident, the four to five men armed with rifles, handguns and knives, approached victims on the street in Logan Square, Portage Park, Avondale, Hermosa threatened or struck them before taking their belongings, police said.
For as big of a tournament moment as Terrence Shannon Jr. is having, it hasn’t been deemed “madness” because, under the brightest lights, he has been silent.