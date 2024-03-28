The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot in Gage Park

The man was shot in the left eye area in the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot in the Gage Park neighborhood early Thursday in the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue.

A man inside a car was shot dead early Thursday in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said.

Just after midnight, officers found the unidentified man in a white car after responding to a call of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye are, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

