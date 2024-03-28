The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Man charged in Rockford stabbings that left 4 dead, 7 injured

Murder charges have been filed against suspect Christian I. Soto, 22. Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the attacks, but they say Soto had been smoking marijuana before the rampage.

By  Kade HeatherRosemary Sobol and Associated Press
   
SHARE Man charged in Rockford stabbings that left 4 dead, 7 injured
Emergency vehicles and yellow crime scene tape are shown in the Rockford, Ill., residential neighborhood where four people were killed and seven were wounded in stabbings.

Four people were killed and seven wounded in a stabbing attack Wednesday in a residential area of Rockford. A suspect is in custody. The victims included a mother and son, a postal worker and a teenage girl.

AP Photos

ROCKFORD — Charges have been filed against a man accused of carrying out a stabbing rampage killing four people, including a mail carrier and a 15-year-old girl, and injuring seven others, authorities said Thursday.

Christian I. Soto, 22, of Rockford, was charged with murder, attempted murder and home invasion in connection with the attack Wednesday, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced during a briefing Thursday.

Court and jail records show Soto appeared in court briefly Thursday afternoon and remains held without bond. He is next due in court Tuesday when a judge will determine if he stays in jail pending trial.

Screenshot 2024-03-28 at 5.05.36 PM.png

Christian Ivan Soto

Winnebago County Jail

Officials identified the victims as Ramona Schupbach, 63; Jacob Schupbach, 23; Jay Larson, 49; and Jenna Newcomb, 15, according to Rockford radio station WIFR.

Larson was a 25-year postal service veteran, said Ruth Mendoza, of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service during the briefing.

"This tragedy occurred while he was doing his job," Mendoza said. "Jay was doing what he loved, serving his community."

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced the names of the dead.

“Jenna’s mom wants the community to know that Jenna died saving her sister and her friend and protecting them from further harm,” the mayor said.

“These are dark days, but we are Rockfordians and we will get through this,” the mayor said.

"Be kind to your neighbors and be thoughtful with words," McNamara said. "If the last couple of days doesn't show you ... life is just far too short to speak hate."

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said one victim remains in critical condition.

“My heart goes out to the families right now that are suffering a loss,” Redd told reporters earlier.

Illinois StabbingsIn this image taken from video provided by WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd speaks with the media, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. Authorities say four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Redd said that a suspect is in police custody and was being questioned. She said police did not know the motive. (WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP) ORG XMIT: ILTV201

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd speaks with the media Wednesday afternoon. She said authorities don’t have a motive for the attack. On Sunday, a Walmart employee in Rockford was stabbed to death.

Associated Press

President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday that he and first lady Jill Biden were "horrified to learn of the brutal attack carried out in Rockford," and that they were "praying for the families of those who lost loved ones, and hoping that all those injured make a full recovery. We are also grateful for the heroic actions of local law enforcement, who confronted the suspect and prevented the loss of more innocent life."

Redd said Soto acted alone and that police do not know his motive for the attacks. She said less than 20 minutes passed between the initial 911 call and Soto's arrest.

She said Soto and Jacob Schupbach had grown up together. Soto told police that the two were smoking marijuana at Schupbach’s home before the attack, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said.

“Soto said that he believes that drugs provided to him by Jacob were laced with an unknown narcotic,” Hanley said. “Soto said he became paranoid after the drug usage. He said he retrieved a knife from the kitchen ... and proceeded to stab” his friend and his friend’s mother to death.

Screenshot 2024-03-28 at 5.05.48 PM.png

Authorities say less than 20 minutes passed between the initial 911 call and the arrest of the suspect in Wednesday’s attack.

WTVO-TV/WQRF-TV/NewsNation via AP

Clearly distraught, McNamara spoke of how the slayings have disrupted his community.

“Right now, the focus is on these individuals who have lost their lives this week,” he added. “Their families, making sure they’re getting healing that they need.”

“You might hear grief and sadness from me,” the mayor said. “I’m also really pissed off.”

Rockford, home to about 150,000 people, is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago. Its economy was decimated by industrial change in the 1980s and now largely depends on manufacturing and healthcare.

The stabbings Wednesday came just days after a teenage employee was stabbed and killed inside a Walmart in the city. A suspect in that killing has been arrested.

Local faith leaders hosted a vigil for the victims Thursday afternoon.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged in Rockford stabbings that left 4 dead, 7 injured
Former Waukegan Christian school teacher charged with West Side kidnappings, armed robberies, carjacking
Man fatally shot in Gage Park
Suspects sought in 13 armed robberies committed in a day on Northwest, West Sides
Illinois Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett
Freed by governor, Gerald Reed now faces retrial in 1990 double murder
The Latest
Fans they tailgate before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Detroit Lions at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
White Sox
White Sox fans keep Opening Day traditions alive: ‘Something that’ll last me a lifetime’
Fans, some in costume, tailgate in the parking lots of Guaranteed Rate Field hours before the White Sox and Detroit Tigers kick off the 2024 seasons Thursday afternoon. Some weigh in on the proposed South Loop stadium.
By Mohammad Samra
 
SHELTEREVICT-031524-05.jpg
Immigration
Migrant eviction statistics need to be more ‘transparent,’ some Chicago City Council members say
Two weeks after the migrant eviction policy went into effect in Chicago, members of the Council’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights said not enough information on migrants exiting the shelter system has been provided.
By Mariah Rush
 
Bana, a western lowland gorilla (pictured in 2022) at Lincoln Park Zoo was euthanized earlier this month following diagnoses of congestive cardiac failure and pneumonia that did not respond to treatment.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo gorilla, Bana, dies at 29
Zoo officials were tipped off something was wrong after Bana stopped eating as much as she regularly did and appeared lethargic.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Johnson_Q_A_post_HUD.jpg
City Hall
Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
Mayor Brandon Johnson did not commit to spending a specific amount of public money to lakefront infrastructure improvements, but vowed that whatever public money is invested, it must be committed to creating more housing and jobs and “a sustainable, clean economy.”
By Fran Spielman
 
“I’m Flying.” (from L) Micah Turner Lee as John, Reed Epley as Michael, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan in the national touring non-Equity production of "Peter Pan" at the Nederlander Theatre. Photo: Matthew Murphy
Theater
For the youngest of theatergoers, ‘Peter Pan’ remains a magical experience
Many kids in the audience came dressed up. I would recommend parents encourage it, as their youngsters will undoubtedly make new friends at intermission finding others who love the characters they do, or who identify with other ones.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 