Man found beaten to death in Englewood

A man has died after he was found with severe head trauma in Englewood early Friday, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., police officers responding to an unresponsive person found him in the 6600 block of South Green Street, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died there, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.