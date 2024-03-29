The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Crime News Englewood

Man found beaten to death in Englewood

The man suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found beaten to death in Englewood
Crime scene tape.

Officers found the victim in the 6600 block of South Green Street about 12:45 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Sun-Times file

A man has died after he was found with severe head trauma in Englewood early Friday, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., police officers responding to an unresponsive person found him in the 6600 block of South Green Street, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died there, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Horse falls out of trailer, causing rush-hour backup on I-80 in Will County
Harris edges a few votes closer to O’Neill Burke as state’s attorney primary nears counting finish line
‘Daddy why? Don’t shoot me.’ New details released of Joliet shooting rampage that killed 8
Rockford man charged with stabbings that left a friend and three others dead, seven wounded
Man charged in Rockford stabbings that left 4 dead, 7 injured
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Calls from friend who talks nonstop can be exhausting
Chatterbox doesn’t seem aware that it’s courteous to ask questions, seek others’ opinions.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, March 29, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
APTOPIX NCAA Illinois Iowa State Basketball
College Sports
Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois past Iowa State, into Elite Eight meeting with UConn
Despite getting into foul trouble, which limited him to just six minutes in the second half, Shannon finished with 29 points, five rebounds and two assists.
By Annie Costabile
 
BAD BUNNY at the United Center on Thursday, March 28, 2024-032924-3.jpeg
Music
‘Trap meets western': Bad Bunny inspires fans’ fashions as his Most Wanted Tour arrives in Chicago
Cowboy hats, bell-bottoms and boots were on full display Thursday night as fans lined up for the first of his three sold-out shows.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
police_lights4.png
Suburban Chicago
Horse falls out of trailer, causing rush-hour backup on I-80 in Will County
The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. near Minooka. The horse was successfully placed back into the trailer, and the highway reopened about 40 minutes later. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 