Man fatally shot in Roseland

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Roseland early Friday, police said.

He was found in an alley in the 10700 block of South Lowe Avenue when police responded to a call of shots fired around 12:15 a.m.

The unidentified victim was dead on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.