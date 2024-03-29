Man fatally shot in Roseland

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Roseland early Friday, police said.
He was found in an alley in the 10700 block of South Lowe Avenue when police responded to a call of shots fired around 12:15 a.m.
The unidentified victim was dead on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to Chicago police.
No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.
