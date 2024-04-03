3 charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old boy, wounding 3 others in Austin over violent Easter weekend

Three men have been charged in connection with a mass shooting on the West Side that left a 16-year-old boy dead and three others wounded over the Easter weekend.

The attack was the second mass shooting that day in the Austin neighborhood and occurred during the most violent weekend of 2024.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A group was gathered outside when two people got out of a car and shot at them, police said.

Johnveir Winn-Mckeever, 16, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Three other victims — a 21-year-old and two 25-year-olds — took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and were reported in good condition, police said.

Ronnie Allen, 19, Knowledge Lemons, 21, and Lamont Dixon, 23, were taken into custody while attempting to flee the scene, according to police.

All three were charged with multiple felony charges for murder and attempted murder.

The men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

