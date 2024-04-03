The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Crime News Chicago

3 charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old boy, wounding 3 others in Austin over violent Easter weekend

Ronnie Allen, 19, Knowledge Lemons, 21, and Lamont Dixon, 23, were taken into custody while attempting to flee the scene of the shooting, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE 3 charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old boy, wounding 3 others in Austin over violent Easter weekend
CPD

The attack was the second mass shooting that day in the Austin neighborhood and occurred during the most violent weekend in 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

Three men have been charged in connection with a mass shooting on the West Side that left a 16-year-old boy dead and three others wounded over the Easter weekend.

The attack was the second mass shooting that day in the Austin neighborhood and occurred during the most violent weekend of 2024.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A group was gathered outside when two people got out of a car and shot at them, police said.

Johnveir Winn-Mckeever, 16, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Three other victims — a 21-year-old and two 25-year-olds — took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and were reported in good condition, police said.

Ronnie Allen, 19, Knowledge Lemons, 21, and Lamont Dixon, 23, were taken into custody while attempting to flee the scene, according to police.

All three were charged with multiple felony charges for murder and attempted murder.

The men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Firefighters suffer minor injuries in Naperville fire
Shots fired at businesses in Crest Hill, 1 in custody
Man killed in West Lawn hit-and-run remembered as beloved CPS employee
Chicago area man who joined mom, aunt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets probation
After Jayden Perkins’ killing, state Senate Republicans want a parole board overhaul
‘Sweet, loving’ 19-year-old woman killed in Austin mass shooting was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’
The Latest
A dull blue warehouse turned migrant shelter in Pilsen is seen in an industrial neighborhood with grey cloudy skies above.
Health
‘Small number’ of tuberculosis infections confirmed at city migrant shelters
The Chicago health department would not reveal the number of TB cases or identify shelters.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Arturas Karnišovas, Billy Donovan
Bulls
A difficult conversation coming? Unlikely with this Bulls organization
The way this season ends should send a strong message to the front office on much needed changes that have to happen this summer. The problem is that conversation hasn’t happened yet, and might not happen with the mindset exec Arturas Karnisovas has expressed.
By Joe Cowley
 
NatureMuseum-FlightofButterflies-MariaBurundarena-2.jpg
Environment
Larger-than-life butterfly sculptures coming to Chicago’s city parks this summer
As part of the “Flight of Butterflies” initiative, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum of the Chicago Academy of Sciences will install 6-foot-tall butterfly sculptures in city parks in July.
By Erica Thompson
 
Housing & development
Mayor Johnson seeks more than $150M in TIF assistance for La Salle Street revamp
The four projects named by Johnson’s office stand to create more than 1,000 new apartments with at least 319 projected to have affordable rents through tax increment financing assistance.
By Fran Spielman and Abby Miller
 
StockLula_1_Kyle Kissel.jpeg
Food and Restaurants
4 Chicago restaurants, chefs among 2024 James Beard Award finalists
Seventeen local eateries/chefs had been nominated as semifinalists earlier this year.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 