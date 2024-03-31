4 shot, wounded in Austin
Four men were in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:50 p.m. Sunday when two people got out of a car and shot at them, police said. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.
Four people were wounded in a shooting in Austin on Sunday afternoon.
Four men were in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when two people got out of a car and shot at them, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Three other victims — a 21-year-old and two 25-year-olds — took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and were reported in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
The Latest
The Cubs will host its home opener at 1:20 p.m. Monday, and they’re stepping up their game with new menu options and parking amenities.
Notes: Patrick Wisdom is targeting a return on the road, and Jameson Taillon threw a bullpen Sunday.
The frequency of losing throughout Johnson’s three-year tenure in Chicago has worn on him, but coach Luke Richardson praises the 33-year-old veteran for speaking up with questions often in team meetings.
The man, 32, was shot while driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.
After opening fire, a man in a black SUV fatally struck another man standing in the street before heading west on 57th Street.