Sunday, March 31, 2024
Crime News Chicago

4 shot, wounded in Austin

Four men were in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:50 p.m. Sunday when two people got out of a car and shot at them, police said. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were wounded in a shooting in Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Four men were in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when two people got out of a car and shot at them, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Three other victims — a 21-year-old and two 25-year-olds — took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and were reported in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

