32 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence including 2 West Side mass shootings

At least 32 people were shot, seven fatally, in attacks over the weekend, which included two mass shootings in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Twenty-one of those people were wounded in shootings between 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

At least eight people shot over the weekend were teenagers, three of whom were killed.

The weekend homicide tally spikes to nine after the suspicious deaths of two men struck by vehicles.

There have been no arrests in any of the weekend’s homicides.

Boy, 16, killed in Austin mass shooting

A teen was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The group was gathered in in the 400 block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when two people got out of a car and shot at them, Chicago police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Three other victims — a 21-year-old and two 25-year-olds — took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and were reported in good condition, police said.

19-year-old woman killed, 4 others wounded in another Austin mass shooting

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old woman was killed and four others, including three teenage girls, were wounded in a shooting inside an Austin business

The women and teens were inside Poppy’s Chat Room, 5333 W. Madison St. , when a group began shooting at them and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

Arianna Murphy, 19, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:24 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 17-year-old girl was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old woman and two other teens, 16 and 19, were struck in the leg and hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, according to police.

Man dies after shooting, crash in Auburn Gresham

About 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a man, 32, was shot while driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue , according to police. The man then struck a parked semitruck and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

19-year-old killed in shooting near Jackson Park

The man was standing outside a home in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday when someone approached in a black Jeep and opened fire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died hours later.

Man killed Saturday afternoon in Chatham shooting

Tyrice El Larry, 37, was standing outside about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Man fatally shot Saturday inside Auburn Gresham home

The 41-year-old was at home about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street when he was shot multiple times, police said. The man apparently knew the gunman, who fled the scene after the shooting, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Friday night Auburn Gresham shooting leaves man, 29, dead

Frank A. Guillory III, 29, was standing in a parking lot at about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham when a silver sedan drove up and someone inside the car shot him, according to Chicago police and the medical examiner's office.

Officers found him on the ground, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Two traffic-related homicides including hit-and-run

A man was dead on the scene after he was hit by a car in West Lawn late Sunday night on the Southwest Side.

The man, 56, was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road when a red Toyota Camry traveling north at a high rate of speed hit him about 11:45 p.m., witnesses told Chicago police.

The still-unidentified victim suffered major trauma to the head and body and was dead on the scene, police said. The Camry didn't stop after driving into the victim, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Early Sunday morning, a driver shot at a man and then fatally struck another with his car while fleeing the scene in Gage Park, according to police.

The driver of a black SUV was arguing with another man, in his mid-30s, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue when the driver opened fire, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the face and was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The driver of the black SUV then struck Edgar Santamaria, 27, who was standing in the street nearby, police said. Santamaria suffered major head and body injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

