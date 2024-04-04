The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Crime News Chicago

2 teens wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting

Authorities say someone with a gun stepped out of a car in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Two teens were wounded. They were taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak-LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

A boy, 16, and an 18-year-old man were walking on a sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car pulled up and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

Both teens suffered gunshot wounds to their arms and legs, police said. They were taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The shooter fled the area, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th), who represents Edgewater on the City Council, said residents could expect an increased police presence in the neighborhood around the time of school dismissal — about the time of Thursday’s shooting.

The shooting occurred about a mile south of Senn High School, near where three students were shot, one fatally, around afternoon dismissal Jan. 31.

“We’re working with all of our community members and asking people to stay vigilant, keep close to their communities including their schools and their principals,” Manaa-Hoppenworth said at Thursday’s shooting scene.

“It’s got to be more than a presence of police after a shooting,” she added. “We’ve got to do more to make sure that parents are getting the support that they need, to make sure that kids are getting the support that they need.”

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak-LaRiviere

