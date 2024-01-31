3 wounded in Edgewater shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., paramedics responded to the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue and found three people with gunshot wounds, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, fire officials said. Another person was taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

