Wednesday, February 21, 2024
2 questioned in deadly Senn High School shooting: police

Three students were attacked two blocks from their school on Jan. 31. Daveon Gibson, 16, was killed. Two other boys were wounded.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A vigil attendee lights one of the candles near a teddy bear and other items left on the sidewalk outside Trinity Church.

A mourner lights a candle during a Feb. 1 vigil at Trinity Church in Edgewater for three teen boys shot the day before — one of them fatally — blocks from Senn High School.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Two people were being questioned in connection with a shooting that killed a Senn High School student and wounded two others late last month in Edgewater, Chicago police said.

No charges have been announced Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 31, three teen boys, students at Senn High School, were walking about 3:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue when a vehicle approached them and several people got out and opened fire, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said at the time during a news conference.

The boys were about two blocks from their school, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave., when they were attacked.

Daveon Gibson, 16, was struck in the chest and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another boy, also 16, suffered gunshot wounds to the jaw, chest and arm. He was taken to St. Francis in critical condition, police said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Detectives at the time said they believed the boys had been targeted.

