Dolton man, 18, charged in Chatham fatal shooting
Jeremiah Marques Williams-Frett, 20, was shot in the chest and found unresponsive about 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said at the time.
An 18-year-old Dolton resident was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a man in Chatham earlier this year, Chicago police said on Friday.
Phillip Sherman was expected to appear for a detention hearing on the charge later Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
Williams-Frett, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Sherman was arrested Thursday.
