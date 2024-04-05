The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Dolton man, 18, charged in Chatham fatal shooting

Jeremiah Marques Williams-Frett, 20, was shot in the chest and found unresponsive about 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said at the time.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Dolton man, 18, charged in Chatham fatal shooting
A judge’s gavel

An 18-year-old Dolton resident was charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a 20-year-old man in Chatham earlier this year, Chicago police said.

Adobe stock photo

An 18-year-old Dolton resident was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a man in Chatham earlier this year, Chicago police said on Friday.

Phillip Sherman was expected to appear for a detention hearing on the charge later Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Jeremiah Marques Williams-Frett, 20, was shot in the chest and found unresponsive about 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said at the time.

Williams-Frett, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Sherman was arrested Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
Sean Tyler proved his innocence, but the trauma of wrongful murder conviction has become its own sentence
Serious injuries force Lake County canine officer Dax to retire after storied 9-year career
Man shot, killed in Chatham
Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide
2 teens wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting
Body found near water filtration plant in South Shore
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_513.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom crushed as I wash my hands of jailbird brother
The man’s stealing and drug use is too much for a family reeling from the death of a child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Woman sleeping in bed at night
Well
Sleep positions may matter when it comes to back, neck pain and overall good night’s rest
There’s not much research to indicate one “best” position for sleeping, one expert says. You should leave it up to your sleeping body to decide.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Anytime Harriet (Lucy Boynton) hears a song she shared with her late boyfriend, she time-travels back to that moment in "The Greatest Hits."
Movies and TV
‘The Greatest Hits': Music turns on the time travel in charming love story
Story of a woman torn between two lovers — one of them dead — lands in just the right place.
By Richard Roeper
 
A medical scan of Lisa Schmidt, who has been treated for TMJ disorders for decades, shows how both of her jaw joints were replaced with artificial implants. Additional implants near her chin were part of her overall treatment.
The Watchdogs
TMJ horrors include chronic pain, metal jaws, futile treatments
Temporomandibular joint disorders are misunderstood, under-researched and ineffectively treated. “I feel like Mr. Potato Head,” says one patient who’s had at least 24 TMJ-related surgeries.
By Brett Kelman | KFF Health News and Anna Werner | CBS News
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 5, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 