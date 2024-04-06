Driver hits 2 pedestrians in River North

A woman is in custody after hitting two pedestrians with her car Saturday afternoon in River North.

The woman, 55, was driving in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue about 3:50 p.m. when she lost control of her car, Chicago police said.

She hit a 29-year-old woman on a sidewalk, then struck a man, 58, who was standing outside a gas station, police said.

The younger pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while the other pedestrian was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. Both were in good condition.

The driver was treated at Northwestern Hospital and released but remains in police custody, police said. Citations were pending.