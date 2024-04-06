The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Crime Chicago

Driver hits 2 pedestrians in River North

A woman, 29, was hit while walking on a sidewalk, and a man, 58, was hit while standing at a gas station. The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver hits 2 pedestrians in River North
CPD_03.JPG

A woman is in custody after hitting two pedestrians with her car Saturday afternoon in River North.

The woman, 55, was driving in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue about 3:50 p.m. when she lost control of her car, Chicago police said.

She hit a 29-year-old woman on a sidewalk, then struck a man, 58, who was standing outside a gas station, police said.

The younger pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while the other pedestrian was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. Both were in good condition.

The driver was treated at Northwestern Hospital and released but remains in police custody, police said. Citations were pending.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago man faces murder charges in Chatham homicide
Man fatally shot in Englewood
Man, 37, killed in Near West Side shooting
‘I don’t know how I can live without him': Chicago cop who died by suicide was devoted family man
Foot Locker security guard slain outside Chatham shop remembered as ‘fun-loving, gentle giant’
Woman shot at West Side gas station ‘in retaliation for pending testimony’ in murder case, she says
The Latest
Stars Blackhawks Hockey
Blackhawks
Blackhawks continue springtime surge with win over conference-leading Stars
The Hawks held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday and now stand 8-6-0 since March 5. They’ve beaten plenty of bad teams during that time period, but the Stars represent a far tougher opponent.
By Ben Pope
 
Screenshot 2024-04-05 at 5.26.17 PM.png
Technology
Use these tips to photograph the eclipse and avoid damaging your phone or camera
Most phone cameras automatically adjust exposure, making eclipse photography difficult with only 4 minutes. Taking more test shots in the days before the eclipse will save time.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
Food and Restaurants
Green City Market opens 25th season earlier than ever, bringing thousands to Lincoln Park
The opening day for the market featured double the number of early season vendors, many of whom sold out in the market’s first few hours as crowds flocked to purchase farm fresh produce.
By Violet Miller
 
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list
Robert Jr. joined Eloy Jimenez on the IL. Lenyn Sosa was called up from Triple-A Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
JORDAN COLLINS
Bulls
Doug Collins finally on right side of good timing as Hall of Fame calls
It always felt like Collins was that player/coach/team adviser that dabbled in poor timing or bad luck. But when his entire basketball resume was looked at by the Hall of Fame, they made the decision to make sure he would be inducted with the Class of 2024.
By Joe Cowley
 