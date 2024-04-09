The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Second man dies days after Pullman shooting

Dwayne Cook Jr., 35, died Sunday — nearly a week after a shooting in the 700 block of East 104th Street killed another man and wounded a third man, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Dwayne Cook Jr., 35, died April 7 from gunshot wounds suffered April 1 in the 700 block of East 104th Street. Another man was killed and a third man was wounded in the shooting.

A second man has died after a shooting last week in Pullman.

Three men — 35, 53 and 64 — were in the 700 block of East 104th Street about 11:45 a.m. April 1 when someone stepped out of an alley and shot at them before fleeing in a black pickup truck, Chicago police said.

The 64-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Dwayne Cook Jr., was shot several times in the upper body and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Cook died Sunday night from complications of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The third man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

