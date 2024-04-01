One dead, 2 wounded in Pullman shooting
Three men were in the 700 block of East 104th Street about 11:43 a.m. Monday when someone came out of an alley and shot at them before fleeing in a black pickup truck, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Monday in Pullman.
Three men — 35, 53 and 64 — were in the 700 block of East 104th Street about 11:43 a.m. when someone stepped out of an alley and shot at them before fleeing in a black pickup truck, police said.
The 64-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other two victims, who both were shot multiple times in the upper body, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Marches, vigils and growing fear that Chicago police have forgotten about the slaying of a 3-year-old boy
Police Committee defies Johnson on ShotSpotter, with his allies and critics supporting the technology
State’s attorney primary victor O’Neill Burke says it’s wrong to paint her as the tough-on-crime choice
The Latest
Gavin Sheets was the White Sox’ designated hitter Monday against the Braves.
Chilly weather and rain didn’t deter fans looking forward to a new team under a new manager. The Cubs rewarded the crowd by beating the Rockies 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Coach Luke Richardson simply wanted to try Bedard and Jason Dickinson together, and Dickinson’s faceoff acumen and defensive skills made him the logical choice to center the line. Nothing is cemented as far how long the new-look first line will last.
The right-hander was arguably the Sox’ best starting pitcher last season.
Baseball returns to the North Side on a cloudy Monday for the Cubs’ home opener against the Rockies.