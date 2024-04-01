One dead, 2 wounded in Pullman shooting

One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Monday in Pullman.

Three men — 35, 53 and 64 — were in the 700 block of East 104th Street about 11:43 a.m. when someone stepped out of an alley and shot at them before fleeing in a black pickup truck, police said.

The 64-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other two victims, who both were shot multiple times in the upper body, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

