Man stabbed during fight in the Loop

A man was stabbed during a fight Thursday in the Loop.
The 23-year-old was fighting with another man on a sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the first block of South State Street, Chicago police said.
He left the scene, then realized he suffered a wound to the stomach, police said. The man took himself to Northwestern University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
It was all business on Thursday, as the Bulls didn’t mess around with Detroit like they had two previous games this season, beating the lowly Pistons 127-105 and locking in a home play-in game against the Hawks next week.
O.J. Simpson stayed briefly at the O’Hare Plaza Hotel — now a Holiday Inn — the day after the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were found in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officials combed his room and scoured a nearby lot to look for bloody evidence.
The Cubs and White Sox return to Apple TV+ this month, but fans might not get the bang for their buck. However, a few other streamers that air our teams are worth the money.
The three top receivers in the draft, one of whom the Bears could take ninth, will be there, too.
Simpson’s death won’t bring an end to debate over his acquittal on murder charges.