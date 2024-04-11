The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed during fight in the Loop

The man, 23, suffered a laceration to the stomach and was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed during a fight Thursday in the Loop.

The 23-year-old was fighting with another man on a sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the first block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

He left the scene, then realized he suffered a wound to the stomach, police said. The man took himself to Northwestern University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

